Jadeveon Clowney injury puts his availability vs. Steelers in doubt on a short week

The Cleveland Browns will only have a few days left to recover from a soul-crushing 31-30 loss at home Sunday to the New York Jets, as they will be facing off with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday to kick off Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. The Browns might also be without Jadeveon Clowney, who was seen after the Jets game sporting a walking boot, though his Browns teammate. Myles Garrett, allayed some fears by expressing his optimism over the Thursday availability of the 2014 NFL first-overall pick.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer:

“Browns Jadeveon Clowney left FirstEnergy in a walking boot, but Myles Garrett seemed to think he should be able to play Thursday night vs. the Steelers.”

Jadeveon Clowney had his moments against the Jets. In that game, he recorded two tackles and a sack. He also recovered a fumble. But all that was put to waste when the Jets snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat. Jadeveon Clowney and the Browns were leading the game by 13 points with just 1:55 remaining in regulation, but New York would somehow find a way to score two touchdowns to pull off a stunning win in Cleveland.

If Jadeveon Clowney would eventually be ruled out of the Steelers game, it would be another hit for the Browns’ defense that has been struggling to contain opposing offenses this season, so far. They gave up 24 points in a narrow win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 and over 30 points to the Jets in Week 2. The Steelers don’t seem to have a high-flying offense, but quarterback Mitchell Trubisky would have a bigger breathing space in the pocket if Garrett’s bookend partner misses Thursday’s contest.