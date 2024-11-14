The 2024 NFL Draft class featured six quarterbacks coming off the board in the first round, which goes to show just how much talent there was at the position in this draft. And while all of their careers are still very young, overreactions regarding these guys are flying in left and right. If you ask Cleveland Browns veteran Jameis Winston, a patient approach needs to be adopted with these guys.

As the first overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, Winston knows what it's like to face the heightened expectations that these young quarterbacks are currently facing. When asked if he had a message to them amid their rookie campaigns, Winston encouraged them to not worry about the scrutiny they are facing, while also encouraging folks around them to have patience when it comes to their development.

“The rookies should not worry about any public scrutiny because again, they’re chosen,” Winston said at his press conference on Wednesday. “I think it’s a process. You see young guys coming in, getting used to the speed of the game, understanding that when you come from college there’s some good players, but they’re not the best players in the world. And as a quarterback position, it’s only one of you, so you have to be on top of every single thing.”

“And I think through experience and wisdom, some people have time that they can grow. But I think when you play — like I’ve been in the league for 10 years, so I had to do something well for me still to be here. So just continue to let it fly, continue to build on like, ‘How’s my decision making process’? Don’t worry about the outcome and just focus on getting better every single year.”

Jameis Winston's patient outlook with rookie quarterbacks is perfect

There's no exact sciene when it comes to developing rookie quarterbacks, and every player takes a different route when it comes to their development. Some guys like Jayden Daniels star right away. Others, such as Caleb Williams, struggle due to the situation they find themselves in. And others, like Michal Penix Jr., don't even take the field, as they sit and watch from behind the scenes.

Considering how these guys have only been in the league for a couple of games, there's no sense rushing to conclusions, which is something Winston has had to deal with quite a bit throughout his career. It will take a couple of years to truly determine whether or not these guys are so successful, so for the time being, it's best to listen to Winston and give them a shot to find their way before making any final judgements.