The Cleveland Browns got off to a sharp start when they opened the season with a decisive 24-3 victory over the defending AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals. However, that good feeling disappeared in Week 2 when they suffered a 26-22 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers and they lost their superstar running back Nick Chubb to a devastating knee injury. Veteran offensive lineman Joel Bitonio admitted that the Browns went through some panic as the Steelers game played out.

Joel Bitonio said Deshaun Watson’s comments on the communication being somewhat of an issue for the offense is true. Said to the Browns panicked a little bit after the pick 6 to start the game.#Browns pic.twitter.com/CgRHYuKk4x — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) September 21, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In addition to the Chubb injury that occurred when he got hammered by Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick in the second quarter, the game opened with a Deshaun Watson pass that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by the Steelers.

Joel Bitonio explained the feeling on the Cleveland sidelines as the game played out.

“I think last game there was just a little bit of — we panicked a little bit. You throw a pick early, you press out of the gate. At one point I’m looking at the clock, I’m like, ‘We’re winning this game and it feels like we’re not.’ There was just a little bit of panic, and I think we learned from that.”

In addition to Alex Highsmith's interception that he returned 30 yards for a score on the first play from scrimmage in the game, the Steelers got the game-winning touchdown on another defensive score.

After Watson was sacked by Highsmith deep in his own territory, the quarterback lost control of the ball. T.J. Watt scooped up the loose ball and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown

The Browns fell behind on that play and were never able to recover.