Judge Sue Robinson releases shocking conclusions on Browns star Deshaun Watson suspension ruling

Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson officially received a six-game suspension from Judge Sue Robinson for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Judge Sue Robinson, who presided over the hearing, revealed her conclusions in a 16-page report. Here’s what Robinson said in the report, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Here are the key conclusions that Judge Robinson offered today in her written decision to suspend Deshaun Watson for six games. pic.twitter.com/gPW5INw09t — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2022

From Judge Robinson’s report, she said the NFL sufficiently showed that Watson knew the sexualized contact was unwanted by the massage therapists. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) August 1, 2022

In the report, Judge Sue Robinson stated that the NFL “sufficiently showed that Deshaun Watson knew the sexualized contact was unwanted by the massage therapists.” She also noted that while the suspension is “the most significant ever imposed for allegations of non-violent sexual misconduct”, Watson’s conduct was “more egregious.”

One of the biggest revelations in Robinson’s report was that the NFL was pushing for a “more dramatic shift in culture”, or a more severe penalty. However, the judge ruled that wouldn’t be fair without “benefit of fair notice” to those affected by or potentially affected by the NFL’s policy.

Essentially, Watson’s actions with countless massage therapists violated the league’s policy but said policy also didn’t allow for the suspension to be anything more than what it was.

Watson’s standing in the community and the fact that the Browns quarterback was a “first-time offender” also helped him in Robinson’s ruling.

One area where Robinson did impose her authority independent of the league is her determination that Watson must only utilize massage therapy if approved or directed by the Bowns and the NFL.

It’s a suspension and ruling likely to rile up many fans who were out to see Deshaun Watson punished for his alleged actions. However, Judge Sue Robinson’s were seemingly tied in this hearing.