The Cleveland Browns got some worrying updates on a pair of key players ahead of their Thursday Night Football clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Head coach Kevin Stefanski gave a cryptic response when asked about the statuses of Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio for the rivalry clash, via Jake Trotter.

When asked about Garrett and Bitonio’s availability, Stefanski kept his cards close to his chest, saying simply; “We’ll see.” Stefanski echoed a similar sentiment when asked about offensive lineman Jack Conklin’s chances of suiting up on Thursday against the Steelers.

With only a couple of days until the game, the Browns have their work cut out for them as they look to get the three key players back on a short week of rest.

Garrett has been nothing short of a wrecking ball to start the season. In his first two games, Garrett has racked up 3.0 sacks, five tackles, four tackles for loss, four QB hits, and one forced fumble.

Despite his dominance on the field, Garrett picked up a neck injury during the loss against the Jets in Week 2. The neck injury held him out of Tuesday’s practice, which doesn’t bode well for his availability in Thursday’s game against the Steelers.

The Browns have already announced that they will be without Jadeveon Clowney for Thursday’s tilt, so not having Garrett available would be a devastating blow to their pass rush. With Chase Winovich landing on IR, the Browns are extremely shallow at the EDGE and could be forced to start Isaiah Thomas if Garrett can’t suit up.

Fans will be hoping for a more detailed update on Garrett’s status ahead of Thursday’s game vs. the Steelers, but for now, things don’t seem very optimistic regarding his availability.