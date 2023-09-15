The Cleveland Browns thumped the Cincinnati Bengals in the season opener, smothering Joe Burrow and a dynamic offense. Perhaps most impressive was the fact that they produced such a dominant effort without one of their key offseason additions.

Juan Thornhill, who won two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs before signing with Cleveland, has been sidelined with a calf injury. The team's latest move adds considerable doubt regarding the safety's playing status for the upcoming Monday Night Football clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Free agent safety Erik Harris is working out for the Browns on Friday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. He last played for the Atlanta Falcons and has recorded five interceptions, 267 combined tackles, 28 passes defensed and two defensive touchdowns in his seven-year career.

Thornhill snagged three interceptions last season for the Chiefs and has the potential to be a highly impactful addition to Cleveland. When he is able to suit up, lauded defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will have plenty of options and scenarios to ponder. Still, Harris could be a fine fill-in replacement for the time being.

This trip to Heinz Field is a critical one. The Browns can solidify themselves as a legitimate AFC North power by winning their first two divisional games of the season. A sluggish showing against the Steelers threatens to dampen some of the enthusiasm the Dawg Pound gained from the emphatic Week 1 home victory.

It will be imperative for Kevin Stefanski's squad to stifle the Pittsburgh running game. But that will probably be more difficult to accomplish if Juan Thornhill is officially ruled out for the contest.