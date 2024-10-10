The Cleveland Browns are trying to get their season on track, and it will require them to get healthy now. They've had a few injuries to occur to some of their key players, but it looks like they can be trending up for their Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. One of those players is Myles Garrett, who was back at practice as a limited participant.

Garrett is by far the best player on the Browns' defense, and they'll need him against the Eagles as their offense is getting back healthy as well.

As of now, it looks like the Browns could almost be fully healthy, and that's exactly what they need after a disappointing start to the season.

Browns trying to turn their season around

Aside from Myles Garrett, tight end David Njoku has also been dealing with injuries to his ankle and knees, but he'll be ready to go against the Eagles in Week 6.

“Caught up with Browns TE David Njoku for a sec. Downplayed his knee injury from the Commanders game. Said he plans to return to practice today and face the Eagles on Sunday,” Browns reporter May Kay Cabot tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Getting Njoku back for the Browns offense will be big, as that's been the biggest problem for them this season. The Browns are currently 32nd in yards per game, yards per play, passing net yards per play, sacks per pass play, third down efficiency, and 27th in rushing, so they need to be able to get something going on that side of the ball. Nick Chubb should be returning in the next few weeks, so that should give them a push as the season progresses.

After the Browns' loss against the Washington Commanders, Kevin Stefanski shared that he would not turn over the playcalling to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, and Deshaun Watson approved of the move.

“We believe in Kevin,” Watson said. “Kevin’s been doing play calls for multiple years in his league. Two-time (AP NFL Coach of the Year) while doing the play-calling. So there’s no faith or love lost in Kevin calling plays. We think he’s the best player caller in the league. So at the same time, as overall and as the leader of this offense, I’ve got to make sure everybody’s around so we can execute those plays that he’s calling, so we can show that he’s that guy that we believe in and that the world and that the NFL world knows that he’s one of the best play callers in this game.”