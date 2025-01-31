The Cleveland Browns endured a brutal season in 2024. Although Cleveland has had two 11-win seasons since 2020, the team bottomed out this year, finishing 3-14. But the ugly record wasn’t Myles Garrett’s fault. The four-time All-Pro defensive end made NFL history this season, becoming the youngest player ever to record his 100th sack.

Garrett made his sixth-career Pro Bowl after another excellent campaign. And the NFL’s exhibition featured a thrilling display of Garrett’s raw… trivia answering abilities.

Yes, Garrett stood perfectly still and answered trivia questions in a televised sporting event, via the Browns official Instagram account. For whatever reason, the league isn’t just letting quarterbacks try to hit targets for points anymore. Now, a quarterback must select a partner who is asked a series of trivia questions with each correct answer adding 10 seconds to the clock. After the trivia section, the quarterback is allowed to try to hit targets.

Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson(!) chose Pittsburgh Steelers' rival Garrett for a partner. And Garrett showed off his big brains by answering a series of questions from Terry Crews involving the other players currently at the Pro Bowl.

He got all five answers right, adding time to Wilson’s throwing session. The veteran passer then stepped up and scored 31 points for the AFC. Overall, Garrett and Wilson finished third as Josh Jacobs and Jared Goff had 44 points and Fred Warner and Sam Darnold got 39.

Browns' DE Myles Garrett continues to dominate NFL

It should be mentioned, however, that there is nothing satisfying about hitting the targets. If you hit something with a target, it should be immediately apparent that you hit it. In the old days of the Quarterback Challenge they put chalk on the balls so it left a mark on the target. More recently, the ball ripped through the target cover. Now they’re using plastic covered LED screens and the ball just bounces off. And, yes, the LED screens eventually light up with an X when they’re judged to have been hit. But it is definitely not satisfying.

Anyway, in addition to answering trivia questions about the people standing around him, Garrett is also very good at football. He finished second in the league this year with 14 sacks, behind only the Cincinnati Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson with 17.5. Garrett also had 47 total tackles, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass defended.

The eighth-year veteran was discouraged by the Browns’ season, saying it was worse than the 0-16 campaign the team endured during his rookie year in 2017. Still, the Browns realize who they have in Garrett and the organization will do what it takes to keep him in Cleveland. GM Andrew Berry recently shot down trade speculation surrounding Garrett.

Wilson’s future, on the other hand, is uncertain. While he led the Steelers to the playoffs in 2024, it’s clear his best days are behind him at this point, despite his Pro Bowl nod. Still, it’s likely some team will sign him to a one-year deal for 2025. Wherever he ends up, let's hope he plays the Browns so Garrett can restore the natural order of their relationship.