There was a lot of chaos that took place during the Cleveland Browns 26-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers during their Week 2 Monday night action. While Nick Chubb's gruesome injury took center stage, Deshaun Watson also made waves for picking up a pair of facemask penalties and shoving a referee throughout the game.

Late in the game, Watson was jawing with the Steelers sideline while a referee was attempting to push him back towards the field. Watson shoved the referee to the side in order to continue barking at the sideline, leading many fans to cry foul over the Browns quarterback's foolish decision. Many wondered whether the NFL could opt to punish Watson for his actions here, but in a statement on the incident, it doesn't sound like the league has any plans to penalize Watson here.

So no suspension or other discipline expected for #Browns QB Deshaun Watson related his contact with an official. Watson could be fined for two facemask penalties. But he’ll be able to play Week 3 vs. the #Titans. https://t.co/55DRRH9W4m — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 19, 2023

Given how this was a heat of the moment encounter, it's fair to say that Deshaun Watson wasn't intentionally shoving the referee here, which is why the NFL has opted to not punish him. Given how strict the league is with other incidents, though, it's somewhat surprising to see that they have taken such a lenient stance here with Watson.

While Watson won't be suspended for Cleveland's Week 3 contest against the Tennessee Titans, he could still be fined for the pair of facemask penalties he picked up throughout this game. The Browns will likely be relieved that their starting quarterback will largely escape this incident without any sort of retribution, but Watson needs to be making smarter decisions in these instances in the future.