The Cleveland Browns can continue their journey with Nick Chubb if they want. Ahead of 2025 NFL free agency, Chubb is set to enter the market after playing out the remainder of his three-year, $36 million contract extension from 2021.

The four-time Pro Bowl running back was limited to eight appearances for the Browns last season. A season-ending knee injury held him out of all but two games in the 2023-24 campaign. Chubb would love another chance at redemption in Cleveland, and this time, with a full 17 games to find rhythm. The seven-year veteran wants to continue his legendary career with the Browns, (via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal).

“Of course,” Chubb told the Beacon Journal Friday on a Teams call from New Orleans, where he was promoting Bounty paper towels with teammate David Njoku. “This is where I was drafted. This is where I've played the last seven years.”

Chubb and the Browns have yet to discuss a new contract. There is also no timetable for that to happen. Finishing with a 3-14 record, the upcoming offseason is one that cannot be taken lightly, and the plans for Chubb remain atop the list of priorities.

Browns offense may need Nick Chubb

Besides Chubb, the Browns are by no means brimmed with offensive superstars. They were able to establish a productive receiving corps, even after trading Amari Cooper last year, but uncertainty at quarterback amid the growing Deshaun Watson trade potential remains a serious impediment to success.

Bringing back Chubb would at least give Cleveland offensive coordinator Tommy Rees a weapon to build around early into camp. However, with Jerome Ford under contract and Chubb's injury history, the Browns front office may be reluctant to commit long-term.

“I'm not sure how it'll work,” Chubb said. “This is the first time I've been a free agent. But I'd like to get it done sooner than later.”

Chubb is No. 3 on Cleveland's all-time rushing list at just 29 years old. As long as his intentions remain static in the next month, the Browns are going to do whatever they can to retain him.