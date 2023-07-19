The Cleveland Browns announced they released defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey after he reportedly threated a woman with a gun Tuesday night. Cleveland's Fox8 reported police are currently investigating Winfrey.

In April, Winfrey was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge in Harris County, Texas. The charges were dropped last month.

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot said the Browns stuck by Winfrey when he went through maturity issues last season. Now, the team is moving on from him.

Winfrey, who was the No. 108 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, played in 13 games last season for the Browns. He recorded 22 tackles, two passes defended and one-half of a sack.

He started his college career at Iowa Western Community College and transferred to Oklahoma for his final two seasons of eligibility. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2020 and 2021.

Winfrey was listed by ESPN as the third-string player on the Browns' depth chart at left defensive tackle. Dalvin Tomlinson is presumed to be the starter at that position with Jordan Elliot on the right side.

The Browns did not make the playoffs in 2022, finishing 7-10. Cleveland last made the postseason in 2020 wit an 11-5 record.

It is set to have a full season with quarterback Deshaun Watson, who missed the first 11 games of 2022 after allegations of sexual misconduct. The Browns were 3-3 with Watson as their starter.

The Browns' first preseason game is Aug. 3 versus the New York Jets. Their season opener is Sept. 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals.