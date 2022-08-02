Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh didn’t have to directly comment on the Deshaun Watson suspension to show that he’s not happy with the ruling on the Cleveland Browns QB.

Watson has been suspended for six games because of the sexual misconduct allegations thrown against him. That means he’ll make his debut for the Browns in Week 7 against the Ravens.

Harbaugh has no problem playing the Browns with Watson, but it is quite clear he didn’t like that Watson was only suspended for six games. As mentioned, he refused to comment on the ruling, but he noted about the Ravens’ zero tolerance policy on violence against women.

“I do have a lot of opinions on it. I’m not at liberty to share them at this time. That’s for the league to decide,” Harbaugh said, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

“I respect what Steve Bisciotti and Dick Cass created here almost 10 years ago. Basically, what we decided [was] that we’re kind of zero tolerance. We’ve stayed away from that particular situation. I’m glad we have that policy,” the Ravens coach added, referencing the case of Ray Rice who was released by the team in 2014 due to his domestic violence case.

John Harbaugh’s comments certainly make their meetings with the Deshaun Watson and the Browns interesting. Aside from the Week 7 showdown, they are also slated to play each other in December for Week 15.

It remains to be seen what will happen to Watson, though. He is not happy with the suspension, believing he shouldn’t have been punished. Meanwhile, the NFL is still reviewing the ruling before deciding on whether or not to appeal.