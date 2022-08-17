The reason the Deshaun Watson suspension appeal ruling is taking so long

It has been nearly two weeks since the NFL decided to appeal the six-game suspension handed to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson by Judge Sue L. Robinson. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell tabbed Peter Harvey to hear the appeal, with the league targeting a year suspension.

However, Harvey still hasn’t come to a decision, with Watson already appearing in one preseason game last week. What’s the holdup when the expectation was this decision would be “expedited?”

PFT’s Mike Florio says Harvey is “waiting until the league and the union reach impasse in their ongoing settlement talks.” Florio had recently reported that a settlement was still an option, and it seems Harvey is going to take as long as he can to see if Watson and the NFL can work something out before making a ruling.

Deshaun Watson is reportedly willing to accept an eight-game suspension. The NFL wants a year, but Florio says the league might be willing to go with something like 12 games. He then suggests an “obvious middle ground” of “10 games, plus a fine that converts all or part of 2021 into an unpaid suspension by taking up to the full $10 million in salary that he received last year.”

There could technically still be a settlement after Harvey rules, but the NFL surely wouldn’t want to see a harsher ruling then be cut down after settlement talks. So because of this, it seems there will be no Harvey ruling until the NFL decides a settlement is no longer a feasible option.

So we continue to wait. The Browns’ next preseason game is Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.