Though riding high off a divisional win on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns lost a key veteran piece to their secondary for the season in the victory. Defensive back Rodney McLeod will miss the remainder of the year after suffering a biceps injury that will require surgery, according to Andrew Siciliano.

Currently in his first season with the Browns and 12th overall as a pro, McLeod appeared in all 10 games for the Browns this year, starting five of them. He recorded 29 tackles, two of them for loss, playing 40 percent or more of the snaps in five games.

After spending long stints with the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles, the latter with which he won a Super Bowl in 2017, McLeod is on his second team in as many seasons. He appeared in all 17 games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022.

McLeod was part of a Browns defense that has taken opposing offenses by storm and is a major reason why Cleveland is 7-3 as the league enters a crucial part of the season. The Browns have the best total defense in the league thanks in large part to the best passing defense in football.

Cleveland allows 143 passing yards per game, by far the least in the league. They've also faced some solid QB play, including Joe Burrow, Brock Purdy and Lamar Jackson twice.

They'll now have to navigate the final seven games of the season without Rodney McLeod, an outspoken veteran with plenty of experience in big games. The Browns face only one top-15 offense the rest of the season: the Houston Texans and rookie sensation CJ Stroud.