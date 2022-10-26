‘Sham lawsuit’: Deshaun Watson’s camp drops screenshots, alleges new case fueled by ‘unrequited love’

Deshaun Watson’s camp has taken a very aggressive approach with regard to the most recent sexual misconduct lawsuit that was filed against the Cleveland Browns quarterback. This is with regard to an October 13th lawsuit that alleges that Watson forced a woman into performing oral sex at a Houston hotel back in December 2020.

Watson’s legal team, led by Attorney Rusty Hardin, released screenshots of text messages from the accuser which supposedly prove that it was her who was chasing after Watson. These messages were allegedly sent to Watson after the aforementioned hotel incident (via Brent Schrotenboer of USA TODAY):

“The documents (the woman) provided reflect that for nearly a year after their massage session together, (the woman) sent more than 35 messages to Mr. Watson—none of which were answered by Mr. Watson,” Hardin states.

Below is one of the screenshots of the said text messages:

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson filed a motion for sanctions after the latest lawsuit against him—claiming this woman's allegations against him weren't given a "reasonable inquiry" by the law firm before filing suit, providing messages they suggest may show "a case of unrequited love." pic.twitter.com/31PUUUB0TG — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 26, 2022

Watson’s camp further alleged that the accuser has no legal basis for her claims, and that her lawyers should be penalized for filing a “sham lawsuit:”

“This evidence undeniably establishes that while this may be a case of unrequited love, under no stretch of the imagination is this a case of assault,” Hardin stated. “Had (the woman’s law firm) performed even the most cursory investigation, it would have confirmed that fact.”

According to the lawyer of the Browns star, the accuser had already raised her claim to local police, but that she was rejected. Hardin also stated that the league is up to speed with regard to this case:

“Likewise, NFL investigators were fully aware of (the woman’s) allegations and chose not to base their findings on any of her uncredible contentions,” Hardin’s filing states.

For what it’s worth, this lawsuit is the 26th case filed against Deshaun Watson over sexual misconduct. 23 have been settled out of court, while two, including this one, remain active. One was dropped shortly after it was filed.