Veteran defensive tackle Shelby Harris is happy that he chose to land with the Cleveland Browns in the offseason. The 32-year-old Harris recently revealed why he decided to take his talents to Cleveland amid the interest he got from other teams.

“I felt like of all teams I was talking to, they're the most primed to win,” said following his first taste of practice with the Browns on Monday, per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “How could I turn down the chance to play with those guys up front? Playing in Schwartz's defense, him coming out of retirement, him coming and coaching, I can't pass that up, man.”

Looking to further fortify their stop unit, the Browns made a move on Harris by signing him to a reportedly one-year contract worth $5.25 million, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz last week.

Before packing his bags for Cleveland, Harris played for the Seattle Seahawks in the 2022 NFL season, appearing in 15 games and recording four passes defended, two sacks, 44 tackles, five tackles for losses, and six quarterback hits. He will now be looking to help Cleveland's defense which ranked just 19th last year with 22.4 points allowed per game and 22nd in defensive sack rate (6.15%).

Harris also played for the Oakland Raiders and the Denver Broncos. The Raiders took him in the seventh round (235th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft.

The Browns have high hopes of making a big leap in the 2023 NFL season following a lackluster 2022 campaign in which they missed the playoffs and finished with an underwhelming 7-10 record.