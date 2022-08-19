The reason the last remaining Deshaun Watson plaintiff won’t settle

On Thursday, news broke that the NFL and the NFLPA had settled on an agreement regarding Deshaun Watson. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will face an 11-game suspension and be fined $5 million. That is signed and finalized. But that does not mean that all of the trouble for Watson is behind him.

There were a total of 25 civil suits filed against Watson. That, of course, does not include the 30 that the Houston Texans previously settled prior to the trade to Cleveland. Of the 25, only 24 women have settled their case against Watson.

Well, the 25th woman, Lauren Baxley, has revealed why she has not settled to the Daily Beast.

“I have rejected all settlement offers, in part because they have not included any sincere acknowledgment of remorse and wrongdoings, nor have they included any promises of rehabilitative treatment,” Baxley said.

Last week, Deshaun Watson for the first time gave somewhat of an apology. But it was later revealed that he was sorry for his decisions but not directed necessarily at the women. After the NFL gave in and settled with Watson, the quarterback went right back to “standing on his innocence.” Watson repeated that he did nothing wrong over and over during the press conference after the announcement of the suspension. It left both the NFL and Watson looking really bad in the public’s eye.

When asked if there would be other civil suits filed against him, Watson shrugged and said there wasn’t any way he could know that. It’s easy to lose track after having seen 66 masseuses during a 17-month period.