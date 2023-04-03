The Cleveland Browns made waves last offseason with their polarizing decision to execute a blockbuster deal for controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson. Interestingly enough, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill recently admitted that he, too, was a realistic grab for the franchise.

At a recent public event, while signing jerseys for fans the speedster revealed to an individual wearing a Browns jersey that he pushed to be sent there, though stated that, unfortunately, the organization was not willing to meet his financial demands.

“They should have paid me, bro. I tried to go to Cleveland,” Tyreek Hill said to a Cleveland Browns fan.

Tyreek Hill told a fan he tried to join the Browns. (🎥 @MatthewDente20_) pic.twitter.com/1bMOfDhAfq — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 3, 2023

Though Hill admitted to his previous desire of wanting to go to Cleveland, it’s safe to say things wound up working out well for the 29-year-old.

Following failed contract negotiations with Kansas City Chiefs, the star receiver requested a trade from the franchise. Hill was eventually dealt to the Miami Dolphins back on March 23 of 2022. Aside from inking a highly lucrative $120 million contract with the organization, including $72 million in guaranteed salary, Tyreek Hill saw several of his on-field statistics skyrocket to career bests in his seventh season.

Through 17 games played, Hill finished with 119 receptions for 1,710 receiving yards and 8 total touchdowns, good for a fourth-place finish in the league’s Offensive Player of the Year voting.

With him in tow, Miami broke a playoff drought that spanned six seasons and finished with the eighth-best offensive rating in the entire league.