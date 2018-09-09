During the second of the 2017 season with the Buffalo Bills, the team decided to bench quarterback Tyrod Taylor in favor of Nathan Peterman against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It is was a situation that Taylor revealed during a recent Players’ Tribune video post that he was told two different things by the general manager and head coach for the reasoning for the move. (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk)

“I wasn’t being told the truth at the time. The GM told me one thing and the head coach told me something else,” Taylor said.

Although he didn’t name them it is evident that he talking about general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott. This turned out to be a short decision as Peterman struggled tremendously in the first half of that contest as he threw five interceptions that led to Taylor being put into the game in the second half. This had quickly changed back to the team moving back to the 29-year-old to lead the charge as he helped lead the team to their first playoff trip in well over a decade.

Despite all of that, Bills decided to move Taylor in the offseason to the Cleveland Browns where he now has the chance to lead the franchise to success after going winless in the 2017 campaign. The Browns have continued to voice much confidence in his ability on the field that he can push them in the right direction while possibly being a long-term solution at the position.

This could be his final chance to prove that he can be a capable starting quarterback in the NFL as the Browns could eventually turn to rookie Baker Mayfield if things don’t work out well this season. It is now in his hands to take advantage of this opportunity in front of him.