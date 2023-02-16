Prior to the opening of the free agency period on March 15 and the start of the 2023 league calendar, the Cleveland Browns have some very important decisions to make. Of course, one of those choices will be which players to release so the team can open spots for fresh talent. Here we’ll look at one Browns player who could be a surprise roster cut in the 2023 NFL Offseason.

First, keep in mind that there are currently three exclusive rights free agents (ERFA), two restricted free agents (RFA), and 17 unrestricted free agents (UFA). Yes, that’s only 22 players on the list. That’s not the longest in the league this coming offseason. Still, there are athletes on the list whom Cleveland will want to re-sign to aid this team in 2023. Guys like C Ethan Pocic, RB Kareem Hunt, QB Jacoby Brissett, and DT Jadeveon Clowney are among the key UFAs.

In his efforts to renegotiate contracts, Berry prioritizes the team’s salary cap. We’re pretty sure that even prior to the onset of free agency, Berry already has a good idea of whom he’ll keep and release. Remember also that some Browns free agents will inevitably opt to test their market value even after being offered a contract by the team. Nonetheless, many of them will likely realize that Berry’s offer is the most beneficial for their career. Heck, sometimes it might be the only one available.

However, there are numerous challenges involved in signing free agents. Primary among those is the limitation of salary cap space. Several Browns players have had their second-year contract or extension rate activated this year. This has resulted in significant bumps for several salaries. Currently, the Browns face a difficult cap situation. They are, in fact, ranked 26th with a negative balance of $9,181,484 according to overthecap.com.

That will weigh on Berry’s head moving forward. Remember that when seeking to sign free agents, the GM must account for all the outgoing player expenses that affect the bottom line.

Let’s look at one Browns player who could be a surprise cut in the offseason.

CB Greedy Williams

Browns cornerback Greedy Williams was Cleveland’s second-round pick in 2019. Unfortunately, he has had a tumultuous career. Although he had a strong rookie season, he missed the entire 2020 season due to a serious shoulder injury. In 2021, he returned and played in 16 games, starting eight. He also had some impressive performances. Now, however, Williams is a free agent.

Greedy Williams says he's 'fully prepared' for comeback after missing 2020 season 📰 » https://t.co/Y6GtBtWe5cpic.twitter.com/uRUXxKvBL9 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 9, 2021

Remember too that with the Browns drafting other cornerbacks in 2021 and 2022, Williams found himself sliding down the depth chart. This season, he only played in 105 snaps and allowed a perfect passer rating when targeted. Given the talent already on the team and Williams’ own inconsistency, the Browns would do well not to re-sign him this offseason.

Williams needs a change of scenery. If he can stay healthy, the 6’2, 185-pound cornerback has the potential to start for a team that requires size and length in the secondary. Again, don’t forget that in 2021, Williams tallied 10 pass breakups and two interceptions. He also allowed just a 55.2 percent completion rate and a 74 passer rating in that season. Unfortunately, he didn’t have much opportunity to build on this solid performance due to the addition of Greg Newsome and Martin Emerson.

With only 21 starts under his belt, Williams has plenty of room for improvement. The Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Tennessee Titans all finished the 2022 season with bottom-three pass defenses in yards allowed. All three teams should consider taking a chance on this 25-year-old cornerback, who has displayed glimpses of starting potential. As for the Browns, they have a deep enough secondary. They can afford to let Williams go so they can make upgrades in other areas of need.