We anticipate that the Cleveland Browns will make further changes in the 2023 offseason. This is only natural because they still have one major gap to fill. They can do it through the draft, of course, but they may also want to re-examine free agency. Here we’ll look at the biggest roster need of the Browns after the first week of the 2023 NFL free agency period.

The Browns had a disappointing 2022 season, finishing last in the AFC North with a 7-10 record and missing the playoffs for the second year in a row. The addition of quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was suspended for the first 11 games of the season, did not seem to make much of a difference. Looking ahead to the next season, the team faces uncertainty regarding Watson’s future and must address several areas for improvement.

Keep in mind that the Browns entered the offseason in a challenging financial situation. They were $14 million over the salary cap and had more than 20 free agents. Most of them were unrestricted. While the team’s offense should be fine if Watson performs well, the defense needs improvement, particularly against the run. The Browns wasted no time in addressing this issue, though. They acquired defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and edge rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo to significantly improve their defensive line.

Tomlinson was a free agent from the Vikings. He was ranked No. 16 among tackles by Pro Football Focus in 2022 and signed a four-year deal worth $57 million with $27.5 million guaranteed. This acquisition, along with Okoronkwo’s addition, means the Browns no longer have to rely on drafting a top defensive lineman. Sure, the team still has a long way to go to become a legitimate contender. However, these moves could bring them closer to that goal.

Aside from those, the Browns also re-signed center Ethan Pocic on the cheap along with Sione Takitaki and CJ Green. The team also landed free safety Juan Thornhill on a three-year, $21 million deal. However, they lost Chase Winovich, Taven Bryan, Jacoby Brissett, Greedy Williams, and Hjalte Froholdt.

Let’s look at the biggest roster need of the Browns after the first week of free agency.

Acquire another wide receiver

The Browns have been active in the NFL free agency period, making notable improvements to their defensive line and adding a true free safety. While the acquisition of Dalvin Tomlinson should make their historically bad run defense more tolerable, the team still needs to address their lack of a reliable wide receiver with speed and the ability to consistently win from the slot.

Although Amari Cooper was a valuable addition to the team last season, the Browns finished with a subpar passing offense and need to add another receiver to complement him. Brandin Cooks, who played with Deshaun Watson in Houston, was a potential option, but he already signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

Perhaps the best remaining free agent WR option is Mecole Hardman. He certainly possesses the ability to provide an electrifying spark when he has the ball. That’s something that no other receiver on the Browns’ roster currently possesses. Despite being plagued with injuries, Hardman caught 25 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns in eight games last season. With Watson as his quarterback, Hardman has the potential to surpass his career-best yards of 693 achieved in 2021.

Mecole Hardman ties it all up at 17 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/2yR8Nw6FGt — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 16, 2022

Interestingly enough, Thornhill is already trying to recruit Hardman, his former teammate, to come to Cleveland. Hardman’s speed and dynamic play after the catch make him an ideal fit. Take note that he averaged 13.8 yards per catch in his four-year career. In fact, he has only had three drops in the past two seasons. While he may not be a superstar, he would provide the Browns with the quickness they need to challenge defenses.

DJ Chark is another potential addition to the Browns’ roster. He can bring both size and speed to the team. He stands at 6’4 and weighs 205 pounds. As such, Chark has the physicality to compete with larger defensive backs and the speed to win down the field. While injuries have been an issue for Chark in the past, he did play in 11 games for the Lions last season.

Lastly, Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent. Now, while his time with the Browns ended on a sour note, it seems he is still on good terms with the team. If Beckham is healthy and open to a one-year “prove-it” deal, he could be a valuable addition to the team. Objectively speaking, he brings the separation and yards-after-catch abilities that the Browns are currently lacking. With him and Cooper in the receiving corps, Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski can potentially elevate the passing offense to new heights.