NFL’s plan on Deshaun Watson ruling is bad news for Browns

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, then you probably are aware that Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct of more than two dozen massage therapists while with the Houston Texans.

But could that suspension already be in jeopardy already?

Thanks to a provision in the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, NFL — aka commissioner Roger Goodell — has 72 hours to appeal judge Sue L. Robinson’s six-game ban recommendation. If the league elects to appeal the decision then Goodell, or someone he appoints, has the power to overrule Robinson’s judgment.

And it appears that that’s exactly what the NFL will do.

“Multiple league sources and legal experts predict that the NFL will exercise its right to file an appeal within three days and that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will significantly increase the punishment levied against the three-time Pro Bowl passer that included no fine,” according to ProFootballNetwork’s Aaron Wilson.

“One source expressed a strong belief that the NFL will bow to public pressure and that Goodell or an arbiter he appoints will augment the punishment imposed by Robinson, perhaps suspending Deshaun Watson an additional four to six games and, possibly, a multi-million dollar fine,” Wilson added.

Robinson’s judgment that Watson will miss just six games was heavily scrutinized after it was handed down Monday, so it’s no surprise that Goodell and the NFL will give in to peer pressure and appeal the decision. Expect Watson to respond with a lawsuit and for this story to continue into the season.