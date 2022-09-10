Browns star Myles Garrett sounds off on a major goal for 2022 season

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has earned a multitude of accolades and honors over his run in the NFL so far. Still, there is one notable award that is missing from his trophy cabinet: NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Not only has Garrett not claimed an NFL Defensive Player of the Year win in his career, but he has also not received a single vote for the honor. For one, even as he was a contender for the award last season, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt hauled in 42 total votes, while Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (five) and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (three) rounded out the vote share.

Heading into the 2022 campaign, Garrett sure has an aim to guide the Browns to a Super Bowl appearance, but he does also have an eye on taking home one of the most prestigious awards in the NFL.

“To go from no votes to winning, it is going to be something special,” Garrett said during a press conference ahead of the Browns’ road game against the Carolina Panthers.

“It will definitely be on my mind.”

No Browns player has ever been handed this coveted award, so if Garrett can soon win it, it sure would bolster his case to be the most prolific defensive player in franchise history.

For now, Garrett is set to lead the Browns in their upcoming Week 1 road clash with the Panthers on Sunday.