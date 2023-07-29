The Cleveland Browns will have an important few months ahead of them before they enter the 2023 NFL season.

The Browns will have plenty of training camp battles, new and returning signees to look out for as the team's training camp continues. They will have to look out for how edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, who they acquired in a May trade with the Minnesota Vikings, performs with the rest of the team's defensive line. The Browns will also have the opportunity to look at some of their newest rookie additions from the 2023 NFL draft, including Ohio State offensive lineman Dawand Jones and Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman.

In January, Cleveland hired a new defensive coordinator in Jim Schwartz, a former defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills who spent the last few seasons as a senior defensive assistant for the Tennessee Titans.

“Jim Schwartz has been an outstanding coach in this league for a very long time, and we are thrilled that he is joining our staff to lead our defense as the defensive coordinator,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said in a January statement, via ESPN. “Jim has seen defensive success at each of his coaching stops because he knows how to get the best out of his players and will match scheme to suit strengths.”

Who is one surprise player who could make or break the Browns' 2023 NFL season?

Dalvin Tomlinson

A competitive defense can only be complete with a talented defensive line.

Under Schwartz, the line could be a defining factor in the Browns' new defensive scheme as they head into their 2023 campaign.

“With Jim and his scheme, the defensive line in this system is the engine,” Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said, via ClevelandBrowns.com Staff Writer Anthony Poisal. “As he always says, he takes the seatbelt off for those guys, and it's about generating negative plays, forced errors, and turnovers, and it starts with the D-Line wreaking havoc and putting a premium on pass rush ability.

“That fits Myles to a T, and we think we have the best pass rush in the league. This is a match made in heaven.”

Cleveland will have plenty of incoming and returning talent on the line heading into the 2023 season. Smith, defensive end Myles Garrett and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott highlight some of the players in the trenches on the defensive side of the ball for the Browns. Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika and defensive end Isaiah McGuire joined the Browns through the 2023 NFL Draft. Cleveland signed defensive linemen Trysten Hill and Maurice Hurst in the offseason.

Tomlinson had high praise for the energy from his new teammates in Cleveland, as ClevelandBrowns.com contributor Doc Louallen highlighted in a Friday article.

“I think Coach Schwartz is the biggest part with that,” he said. “Everybody's just talking, having fun, and we love to compete,” Tomlinson said. “So we're always competing with each other and just going against offense to compete even more.

“It's just like, you're in heaven with competing.”

Cleveland will have plenty to be excited about if Tomlinson can be an essential part of the Browns' defensive line alongside his talented teammates. His run-stopping ability will be needed for a Browns defense that allowed 2,295 rushing yards last season, putting them at 25th in the NFL behind the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL.com.