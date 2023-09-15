David Njoku is gearing up for a Week 2 AFC North matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cleveland Browns haven't started a season 2-0 in 30 years. The Steelers have also largely dominated the Browns in that span. In fact, the Browns haven't won in Pittsburgh during the regular season in 20 years. Njoku knows a win on Monday would be a big deal for the Browns and for Cleveland fans.

“It'll be huge for the fan base,” the tight end said Thursday, per NFL.com. “It would be huge for all of us. We really want to do it for our fans because we know that they're the ones watching that or looking for that. I know they'll be really hyped. They're going to come to the game psyched as ever. We're going to have a lot of fun.”

The AFC North is maybe the NFL's toughest division. Every team is highly competitive and will be fighting for a playoff spot come December. Picking up a divisional win on the road against Pittsburgh would go a long ways in the Browns' journey back to the playoffs.

Though their 2022 season was disappointing, the Browns have a lot of potential. It's a strong roster that can be excellent on both sides with good quarterback play. Whether or not Deshaun Watson is still capable of delivering that important piece is yet to be seen.

Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II knows the road ahead for Cleveland is a tough one. “Playing in this division that we're in, every game is going to be tough,” Newsome said. “They're not just going to sit down. Our goal this week is just to stay consistent, go out there, and just play our hardest.”