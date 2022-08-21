The NFL Draft used to be the most exciting part of any Cleveland Browns fan’s season. Now that the team has considerable depth and an elite-level QB (his 11-game suspension notwithstanding), however, Browns fans have much more to look forward to. Browns fans, in fact, are hoping for even more success in the future.

Having said that, the passion for the draft still remains and is worth talking about throughout the year. Coach Kevin Stefanski certainly looks to add even more depth to his squad as they aim to climb the tiers in the coming years.

Here are the top NFL Draft prospects Browns fans must follow in 2023.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

NFL Draft prospects Browns fans must watch

3. Jermaine Burton

Jermaine Burton spent the previous two seasons playing for the Georgia Bulldogs before switching to Alabama. He had two successful seasons with the Dawgs, but they didn’t make enough use of him in the passing game. Burton, however, is now in Alabama, and he should be prepared for the added limelight.

Looking ahead to 2023, pundits expect the wide receiver to go anywhere from the late first round to the second or third round of the draft.

Jermaine Burton MOSSED Kool-Aid McKinstry on this play in practice 🤯 (🎥 via @AlabamaFTBL) pic.twitter.com/T46YIeMZUs — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) August 17, 2022

The Browns also have a need to improve their wide receiver corps, even though they have added veteran Amari Cooper and just selected Purdue wideout David Bell. A championship-level squad needs to have an elite-level WR group, so they still need to continue assembling a strong bunch.

When Burton was a freshman, he began to establish a name for himself. He hauled in eight catches for 197 yards and two TDs against Mississippi State in one game. He didn’t have another 100-yard game after that, though.

Still, he had a couple of outstanding moments. Remember that Burton grabbed a 57-yard touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines in the semifinal matchup for a chance to play in the National Championship Game.

The young kid will undoubtedly gain greater exposure as an Alabama wide receiver, and he should go high in the draft next spring.

2. J.L. Skinner

The Browns’ secondary got better last season, but there is still room for improvement. J.L. Skinner from Boise State would be a desirable draft choice who might strengthen their safety position. He chose to stay for his senior year despite being one of the top safeties in this draft class, and as the 2023 NFL Draft draws nearer, more people should start paying attention to him.

Skinner can take the ball carrier down with authority because of his 6’4 height, terrific speed, and great athleticism. This past season, he recorded 92 total tackles, including seven for losses. He also caused two fumbles, recovered three more fumbles, and intercepted two passes.

Skinner was chosen for the Mountain West Conference’s second team last season and is a top safety in the league. He may be taking a slight risk by staying in school as a senior rather than entering the draft earlier this year. Still, having another season to hone his skills might help him be selected earlier in the 2023 draft.

The Browns currently have Ronnie Harrison, Jr., a seasoned safety who re-signed with Cleveland after considering free agency. In the long term, however, the Browns may find it beneficial to keep looking for a player like Skinner. That’s especially since they might move Harrison after 2022.

1. Jack Campbell

As we speak, Jack Campbell continues to go up the draft board and deservingly so. With 140 tackles, 3.5 of them for losses, one sack, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries during his outstanding junior season, Campbell surely had a great year.

He is a monster at 6’5 and 246 pounds. He also tackles really forcefully and moves quickly enough to cover a lot of territory.

#CFB returns in 31 days LB Jack Campbell – Iowa pic.twitter.com/wFT8zuOSNW — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) July 27, 2022

He has already been chosen for the Big Ten Conference First Team for this season. He will undoubtedly be a high draft pick, but it is now difficult to say whether he will go in the first round or fall to the second or third rounds.

If the Browns do choose him in 2023, Campbell could potentially blend in well with current Browns linebackers Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Jacob Phillips. Should that materialize, the Browns would have a deadly linebacker trio to stop opposing offenses.