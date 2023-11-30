The Cleveland Browns are banged up heading into Week 13, but they received some good news on Amari Cooper on Thursday.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper suffered a rib injury in Week 12 after taking a nasty hit over the middle of the field, but it doesn’t appear that injury is going to keep him out for a big Week 13 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Cooper returned to practice Thursday for the Browns after sitting out Wednesday with a rib injury, according to Jake Trotter of ESPN.

Still no Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward or DTR at today’s practice but Amari Cooper back after sitting out Wednesday with a rib injury #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 30, 2023

Despite Cooper being at practice, the Browns still have some other major injuries to monitor, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Myles Garrett, a strong candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, and star corner Denzel Ward were both out Thursday, putting their status in doubt for Sunday.

A new starting QB (again) for the Browns on Sunday?

The Browns also may have a new starting quarterback this week. Dorian Thompson-Robinson got the start in Week 12, but he wasn’t practicing Thursday either as he remains in concussion protocol. Veteran free agent signing Joe Flacco could very well get the start for the Browns at quarterback if DTR remains out and the Browns decide not to go with PJ Walker, who backed up Dorian Thompson-Robinson last week.

Starting Joe Flacco would probably be the best bet for Amari Cooper’s production, as Flacco is the best pure pocket passer of the Browns quarterbacks left standing. While Flacco will undoubtedly have to shake off the rust after not playing all season, he does have big time experience and is a veteran who should be able to quickly pick up Cleveland’s playbook.

It will be interesting to see where the Browns go at quarterback, but the status of Garrett could swing the direction of the game. We’ll keep a close on Cleveland’s practice injury report on Friday and provide more updates on the official injury statuses of Amari Cooper, Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and Dorian Thompson-Robinson as Sunday draws closer.