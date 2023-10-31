Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be heading back to Europe in 2024.

“Born to Run” (to Europe)

On October 31, Springsteen announced a new 22-show leg in Europe in 2024. The next slew of shows will commence on May 5 in Cardiff before hitting Belfast, Dublin, Prague, Milan, Barcelona, Stockholm, and more. This extension of his tour will conclude on July 25 with a show in London as of the time of his writing. More shows could be announced.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band delivered "the greatest show on earth" (Billboard) across Europe this past summer, and they'll make a triumphant return to the continent in 2024 with a just-announced 22-show stadium run: May 5 – Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium… pic.twitter.com/JH8Gl0ZEVx — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) October 31, 2023

This announcement could come as a surprise. After all, Springsteen and The E Street Band had to postpone their 2023 fall dates. Tickets go on sale on various days in November, the post includes all of the times and dates.

Bruce Springsteen is a legend of music. With 21 studio albums to his name and over a dozen concert tours, he has done it all. Despite his age, The Boss has continued to make original music. In the past decade, he has released four albums, High Hopes, Western Stars, Letter to You, and Only the Strong Survive.

On the road, Springsteen and The E Street Band have treated audiences to all of the hits from his illustrious career. In 2017, Springsteen took a unique turn in his career, residing on Broadway for a period and playing intimate shows. That lasted until 2018 until a new slew of shows took place after the pandemic in 2021. In 2023, he went back on the road again with the E Street Band for the first time in over half a decade and kicked off on February 1 in Tampa.