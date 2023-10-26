The Boston Bruins are aiming to break a franchise record for most consecutive victories to start a season, but they'll have to do it without a pair of forwards.

Milan Lucic will be out for a “couple of weeks” with a foot fracture, while Jakub Lauko is expected to miss a week with a facial fracture, B's head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed to Boston.com's Conor Ryan on Thursday.

Lucic was hit by teammate Derek Forbort's shot in Saturday night's win against the Los Angeles Kings. He left warmups early ahead of Sunday's win over the Anaheim Ducks, and was diagnosed with the foot ailment this week.

The 35-year-old has scored two assists in four games since his return to Massachusetts at the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign. He's added eight hits and two blocks in a bottom-six capacity with the team.

Lauko was hit in the face by Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson's skate in the Bruins' shutout win over Chicago on Tuesday night. It appeared he took a skate to the eye area, and he made straight for the bench.

Although it was a scary situation, Lauko confirmed on social media that he was no worse for wear:

woke up feeling beautiful pic.twitter.com/GmDJYwcTKB — Jakub Lauko (@jakub_lauko) October 25, 2023

The 23-year-old has suited up for all six of Boston's wins this season, but has failed to register a point yet.

With both Milan Lucic and Jakub Lauko on the shelf, Boston only has 11 forwards available on the roster. And with just over $1.2 million of cap space to work with, the team could choose to recall a player from the American Hockey League's Providence Bruins ahead of Thursday's rematch with the Ducks.

If the Bruins can pull out a victory and start the season 7-0, they'll make franchise history.