The Boston Bruins announced that Jake DeBrusk would be sidelined for an extended period of time due to an injury and placed the breakout forward on LTIR on Thursday. The Bruins revealed on Thursday that they’re expecting DeBrusk to be out for approximately four weeks, per Elliotte Friedman, indicating an early February return could be on the cards for the 26-year-old.

Via Friedman on Twitter:

“BOS says expected recovery time on DeBrusk is four weeks.”

DeBrusk, who acted as the Bruins’ hero during their Winter Classic victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, during which he scored both of Boston’s two goals, has now hit an unfortunate road bump in what was a breakout season. Through 36 games, DeBrusk was the Bruins’ third-leading scorer with 30 points on the season, including 16 goals and 14 assists.

The injury to the winger will derail his career year, but fortunately, the one-month timetable will give him plenty of time to get back into the swing of things during the second half of the season. Considering the nature of the injury, four weeks should feel like a blessing for the Bruins.

This year, DeBrusk won’t be dealing with trade rumors around the 2023 NHL trade deadline. The 26-year-old was nearly dealt last season after requesting a move away from the franchise but ultimately ended up staying put. In hindsight, that’s a decision that has proven very beneficial for both the player and the franchise.

With Jake DeBrusk on LTIR, the Bruins will look to maintain their winning ways, having gotten off to an NHL-best 29-4-4 start to the season.