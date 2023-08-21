The Boston Bruins inked veteran forward Alex Chiasson to a professional tryout agreement on Monday, the team announced.

Chiasson scored nine points in 20 games with the Detroit Red Wings last season after spending time with their AHL affiliate. He's played an NHL game with seven different teams, making his debut with the Dallas Stars in 2013.

In 651 career NHL games, Chiasson has 233 points. His best season was with the Edmonton Oilers in 2018-2019 when he recorded 22 goals and 16 assists for 38 points in 73 games. He scored double-digit goals five different times, most recently with the Vancouver Canucks in 2021-2022.

Though the Bruins are a new team for Chiasson, Boston is not unfamiliar territory for the 11-year NHL vet. He played college hockey at Boston University from 2009 to 2012.

Chiasson will have every chance to make the Bruins roster, especially after Boston lost several forwards this offseason. While he likely doesn’t have another 20-goal season in the chamber, Chiasson provides some forward depth and has been a solid power play contributor throughout his career. He has 43 goals and 77 points on the man advantage in his career.

The Bruins offense could look a lot different this season after helping the franchise set records last season. The quicker Boston's forwards can prove they're still one of the best offensive units in the league, the quicker Bruins fans will forget the disappointment stemming from last year's playoff exit.

Alex Chiasson isn’t exactly a move the needle type of signing, but the Bruins are looking for any and all types of contributors to round out the roster with the regular season less than two months away.