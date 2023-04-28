Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Boston Bruins have another opportunity to close out the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena in Game 6 on Friday night, and they could get a huge boost as David Krejci will be a game-time decision for the contest.

“David Krejci plans to take warmups,” wrote The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa on Friday.

Krejci also participated in the morning skate in South Florida, although he was wearing a non-contact jersey, per Shinzawa.

Krejci was a late scratch from Game 3 and hasn’t played in the series since then. It’s likely the Bruins won’t insert him into the lineup unless he’s 100 percent healthy, and since that doesn’t seem to be the case, he is probably more likely to return on Game 7 in Boston if the Panthers win on Friday night.

The Bruins have won two of the three games Krejci has missed and they lead the series 3-2. Florida staved off elimination with a 4-3 overtime win in Game 5 on Wednesday night at TD Garden, getting the overtime winner from Matthew Tkachuk.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Pavel Zacha has taken over as second-line center for the majority of Krejci’s absence in this series.

The Czech center scored 16 goals and 56 points in 70 games this season, which was his first back in the NHL after playing in the Czech Republic.

The 36-year-old has played his entire National Hockey League career with the Boston Bruins after being drafted in the third round of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft, winning a Stanley Cup with the franchise in 2011. He also led the league in scoring that season.

The 6-foot-0, 188-pound forward will be a welcome addition to the Boston lineup, but whether that happens on Friday night or not won’t be clear until closer to puck drop at 7:30 p.m. ET.