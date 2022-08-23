Boston Bruins star forward Brad Marchand is currently recovering from a recent surgery he had. That, along with other injuries, has put new head coach Jim Montgomery in a tough spot.

However, Montgomery has a plan. Speaking with the Boston Herald, the new Bruins head coach revealed some of his plans for the team’s top-six forward combinations.

Montgomery said, regardless of Marchand’s recovery, sniper David Pastrnak would play with the returning David Krejci on the second line. Furthermore, winger Jake DeBrusk will see action on the first line.

Given this, it’s safe to assume the Bruins first line will consist of Marchand (when healthy), Patrice Bergeron, and DeBrusk. While the second line will see Taylor Hall, Krejci, and Pastrnak on the ice.

“I think with the development of Jake DeBrusk last year and how well he played with Bergy and (Brad Marchand), naturally you see the other line being a fit to give us a two-headed monster in our top two lines,” said the Bruins head coach said.

However, Montgomery acknowledged this won’t be the case early on. Marchand will likely miss the start of the regular season due to his recovery. The Bruins remain confident in the forwards they do have, despite Marchand’s absence.

“We know Marchie’s not going to be there early on. So we’re going to have to do some balancing, because I do want two lines that other teams have to be aware of and fear. And I think when you have Bergy and Krejci as your top two centers, it gives you the ability no matter who your wingers are to have very dominant lines,” Montgomery said.

Only time will tell who the Bruins will call upon to fill Marchand’s shoes when the team begins its season on October 12 against the Washington Capitals.