The Boston Bruins were dealt another tough blow in an offseason that has been full of them on Tuesday morning when it was revealed that Patrice Bergeron was calling it a career. After 19 seasons in the NHL, all of which he spent with the Bruins, Bergeron announced his retirement from the league, capping off one of the greatest careers in Boston's storied history.

Given all the success that Bergeron experienced with the Bruins, it's safe to say that he has cemented his spot in history as one of the teams' greatest players of all time. While the news of his retirement was still fresh, Bruins president Cam Neely confirmed that Bergeron would be getting one of the highest honors in sports at some point in the future when the team decided to retire his number.

Via Evan Marinofsky:

“Cam Neely on the Bruins retiring Patrice Bergeron’s number: ‘That’s a no brainer.'”

Bergeron's number 37 has been one of the most consistent jerseys worn by Bruins fans for the past two decades, and given his history with the team, there was never really a question that Bergeron would have his number raised to the rafters at TD Garden. Bergeron has been the staple of consistency for the B's, and was one of the driving forces behind their most recent Stanley Cup championship back in 2011.

It's always tough to see a legend like Bergeron retire, but this gives the B's a chance to rebuild a bit and emerge as an even stronger Cup contender in the future. And yet, Neely has confirmed right here that Bergeron will always have a spot in Bruins history, so it's safe to say that Bergeron's jersey retirement will be an event that all Bruins fans will be looking forward to in the future.