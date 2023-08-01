The Boston Bruins have reportedly agreed on a two-year, $4.6 million contract with restricted free agent center Trent Frederic, according to Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet.

The agreement means that the Bruins and Trent Frederic avoid going to arbitration to decide what he would have gotten. He will be an unrestricted free agent after this two-year deal expires.

With the retirement of Patrice Bergeron, Frederic will in all likelihood be stepping into a larger role with the Bruins for next season. It will be interesting to see how he plays over the next two seasons, and if he can justify a raise when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Frederic played in his first full season with the Bruins in 2022-2023. He played in 79 games, and scored 17 goals with 14 assists, according to NHL.com. It will be intriguing to see if the scoring gets better as he moves up in the lineup. 17 goals for a bottom six player is not bad, especially without time on the power play.

Frederic has experience playing on the wing as well, and there is some debate in the Bruins fanbase regarding whether he is best fit as a center or on the wing. With Patrice Bergeron retired, it would make sense to see if he could work out as a center.

The Bruins will look to have another successful season, coming off of a record-setting regular season in 2022-2023. They lost in the first round of the playoffs, but the Bruins should remain competitive next season. Frederic will have an important role in making that happen.