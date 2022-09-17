David Pastrnak opens up about desire to remain in Bruins

Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak is heading into a contract year in 2022. If he has it his way, this year won’t be his last in a Bruins sweater.

Pastrnak’s six-year, $40 million contract signed in 2017 expires after this season. And the forward spoke with reporters on Friday regarding his status with the Bruins.

“This city is where I got the chance to become the player I am, the human being I am. And the Boston organization has been an unbelievable part of it. I came here as a kid and now I am a man so [it] makes me really happy. A lot of great memories. I’ve said it many times, I love it here. It’s an honor to wear this jersey,” Pastrnak said.

The Bruins drafted Pastrnak in the first round back in the 2014 NHL Draft. He led the team with 40 goals last campaign, and his 77 points were second behind Brad Marchand for the team lead.

“Obviously we love it here. This is our home,” Pastrnak said. “This is where I became a man. Spent unbelievable years with (partner) Rebecca and we are really happy here. Obviously my focus is moving forward to be ready for Game 1 (of the regular season). We are going to be missing some key players and I know I have to be on my game from the get-go.”

The Bruins are looking to make a run this season as their core gets up there in age. And Pastrnak certainly hopes to be on the ice for that entire push.

“I know what I can do in this league when I am 100 percent healthy and that is just my biggest focus,” Pastrnak said. “Injuries are a part of the game. … I had a great summer, I’m healthy, so hopefully that will stick the whole season.”