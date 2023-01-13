The Boston Bruins’ incredible point streak at TD Garden came to a crashing end Thursday night, thanks to the excellent play of the Seattle Kraken, who dealt the hosts a 3-0 loss. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery probably would not have been as unhappy as he is after such a loss if it weren’t for the disappointing degree of effort he observed his players showed up with from start to finish of the contest versus Seattle via Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now).

“We weren’t a second late, we were two seconds late on everything. We just couldn’t see the plays that were there to be made all night. We’re not happy with how we played and we’ll address it tomorrow”

Prior to losing to the Kraken, the Bruins had collected at least a point in each of their previous 22 games at TD Garden.

Seattle had more shots on goal than the Bruins, 31-27. The Kraken could have ended with a larger lead if they were able to capitalize on the three power-play chances they had against Boston, which only had one opportunity with the man advantage. Perhaps one of the most issues for Montgomery was how the Bruins let Seattle have several prime scoring chances. The Kraken had a 56.29 percent expected goals for rate on even strength.

The Bruins, who also had their four-game win streak halted, will look to get back to their winning ways this coming Saturday at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs before finishing their three-game homestand next Monday versus the Philadelphia Flyers.