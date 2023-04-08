Taylor Hall and Charlie McAvoy will return to the lineup Saturday night ahead of the Boston Bruins game against the New Jersey Devils. The Bruins are 1 victory away from tying the NHL’s all-time record for victories in the regular season.

The Bruins can tie the record shared by the Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning if they achieve their 62nd victory of the season over Devils. The Bruins have enjoyed an overwhelming season in which they have clinched the Presidents Trophy as the NHL’s top regular-season team. Once the Stanley Cup playoffs start later this month, the Bruins will have home ice advantage in every series they play.

Hall has been out since late February with a lower body injury. After he was injured, the Bruins acquired Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings in an effort to reinforce their crew of forwards. Hall, the No. 1 draft pick in 2010, is noted for his speed and ability to attack the net.

McAvoy fell heavily into the boards after colliding with teammate Patrice Bergeron in the Bruins victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday. McAvoy did not return to the game after he left in the second period, but head coach Jim Montgomery said that was a precautionary move and that there was no serious injury.

While the Bruins can’t improve their position for the postseason, it is clear that the opportunity they have to inscribe their names in the record book is playing a key role in the return of Taylor Hall and Charlie McAvoy to the lineup.

If the Bruins beat the Devils, they will have an opportunity to hold the record for regular-season wins when they face the Philadelphia Flyers Sunday.