The Boston Bruins picked up their 60th victory of the season Sunday against the St. Louis Blues, as they outlasted their hosts in a 4-3 shootout win. The Bruins had a 3-0 lead late in the second period, but the Blue rallied to tie the game with a goal in the final minute. TNT analyst and the NHL’s all-time leading scorer Wayne Gretzky said the Bruins used the wrong strategy in attempting to close out the game.

“Shouldve just flipped the puck or passed it to Ulmark, he doesn’t miss.” – Wayne Gretzky on the #Bruins accidentally icing the puck in the final minute trying to hit an empty net. #NHL #NHLBruins — The 300s (@The300sBoston) April 2, 2023

Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo iced the puck and missed an empty net shortly before Jordan Kyrou tied the game with a wrist shot that beat Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark.

When analyzing the icing and subsequent tying goal, Gretzky cracked that the Bruins should have given Ullmark the opportunity to shoot the puck, because “… he doesn’t miss.”

Gretzky’s mark was a reference to Ullmark scoring a goal earlier this season. The Bruins goalie nailed a length of the ice shot in Boston’s 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in late February.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ullmark is the only goalie to score a goal this season and he is also the only goalie in Bruins history to be credited with a goal.

Wayne Gretzky, the greatest offensive player in NHL history, is usually straight-forward in his analysis. In this case, he showed more of a humorous and clever persona than hockey fans are used to seeing from him.

Charlie Coyle scored the only goal in the shootout to give the Bruins the win. Ullmark shut down all three St. Louis shooters.

Jake DeBrusk, Tyler Bertuzzi and Oskar Steen scored for the Bruins. Kyrou scored twice for the Blues and former Bruin Torey Krug also scored for St. Louis.