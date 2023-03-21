Boston Bruins legend Zdeno Chara finally called it a career last summer after 25 seasons in the National Hockey League. On Monday, he announced his next athletic venture with a very heartwarming motivation.

“I’m so happy to announce that I am running my very first marathon, and what better first marathon than the Boston Marathon on April 17th!” Chara said on Instagram.

Chara explained that he is running in support of two Boston charities, the Thomas E. Smith Foundation, and The Hoyt Foundation. The Thomas E. Smith Foundation strives to help those with paralysis by giving “emotional and financial support.”

The Hoyt Foundation was created in honor of Dick and Rick Hoyt. Dick Hoyt became known after he pushed Rick, his son, in his wheelchair through the entire 26.2-mile Boston Marathon course beginning back in 1977.

Dick Hoyt ran the Boston Marathon with his son until 2015 when someone else took his place. Unfortunately, Hoyt passed away in March 2021 after dealing with health complications. He was 80 years old.

“Dick and Rick Hoyt made an incredible impact on millions of people worldwide and personally helped to motivate us to our 2011 Stanley Cup Championship,” Chara said in his Instagram Post. “The Hoyt Foundation has an amazing legacy with … this iconic marathon.”

In his career, Chara spent time with the Bruins, Washington Capitals, New York Islanders, and Ottawa Senators. He scored 209 goals and 680 points throughout his career.

Chara won the Stanley Cup in 2011 and earned seven NHL All-Star Game nominations. The former Bruins captain won the James Norris Memorial Trophy for the 2008-09 season as the best defenseman in the NHL that season.