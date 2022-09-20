Zdeno Chara makes one final Boston move to finish off bonkers 25-year NHL career

One of the best ever to play hockey is hanging up his skates. Zdeno Chara, the hulking defenseman who is mostly associated for his career with the Boston Bruins is inking a one-day deal with his old team before officially walking away from the sport at age 45.

Zdeno Chara announced the decision and his return to the Bruins for one last ride via his official Instagram account.

“After 25 seasons of professional hockey 1,680 NHL regular season games, 200 Stanley Cup Playoff games, and hundreds of international games I am proud to announce my decision to retire from the National Hockey League. In doing so, I am honored to return to TD Garden today to sign a one-day contract with the Boston Bruins and officially finish my career with the team that has meant so much to me and my family. There are so many people that have helped contribute to my success, including all of you, and I look forward to properly thanking everyone this afternoon.”

Zdeno Chara entered the NHL way back in 1996 when he was selected in the third round (56th overall)) of the 1996 NHL Draft by the New York Islanders. He spent his first four seasons with the Isles before he was traded to the Ottawa Senators in 2001. After his contract with the Sens expired in 2006, he inked a deal with the Boston Bruins, where he would enjoy the best years of his hockey career. He played a total of 14 seasons with the Bruins, appearing in Boston threads across 1,023 games while scoring 148 goals and dishing out 333 assists as the chief of the team’s blue line.

In 2011, Zdeno Chara accomplished the top mission of every player who ever has played and will ever skate in the NHL by raising the Stanley Cup as part of the Bruins championship squad. He won the James Norris Memorial Trophy, awarded to the best defenseman of the season, in 2011 and was a six-time All-Star.

In his last playing season in the NHL (2021-22), Zdeno Chara played 72 games and scored two goals with 14 assists with the Islanders.