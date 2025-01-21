ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New Jersey Devils look to break a long losing streak as they face the Boston Bruins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Devils prediction and pick.

The Bruins come into the game at 23-19-6 on the year, placing them in fifth place in the Atlantic Division, and holding on to a wild card spot in the playoff race. Still, this standing has the Bruins considering re-tooling at the trade deadline. In their last game, they faced the San Jose Sharks. The Bruins struck first in the first period, but the Sharks would tie the game in the period. David Pastrnak scored in the second period, but the Sharks would score twice, taking a lead into the third. In the third, Charlie Coyle scored to tie the game and then scored again to give the Bruins the lead. They would go on to win the game 6-3.

Meanwhile, the Devils come into the game at 26-17-6 on the year, placing them in third place in the Metropolitan Division. Still, the Devils are on a four-game losing streak. In their last game, the Devils played the Ottawa Senators. After a scoreless first period, Zack Ostapchuk scored to give the Senators the lead. Tomas Tatar would tie the game for the Devils in the period. Still, the Senators would add a goal in the third period, and go on to win the game 2-1.

Here are the Bruins-Devils NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Bruins-Devils Odds

Boston Bruins +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +150

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -182

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How To Watch Bruins vs Devils

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHL Network

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals, assists, and points this year, playing from the top line for the Bruins. Pastrnak has 22 goals and 31 assists, good for 53 points. He is joined on the top line by Pavel Zacha and Morgan Geekie. Zacha has 11 goals and 16 assists this year, sitting third on the team in points. Meanwhile, Geekie has 11 goals and 11 assists.

Brand Marchand, currently on the second line, is second on the team in goals, assists, and points. He has 17 goals and 20 assists on the year. He is joined by Charlie Coyle on the second line. Coyle comes into the game with 12 goals and six assists. Finally, Elias Lindholm plays on the third line and is fourth on the team in points with eight goals and 16 assists.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to be in goal for the Bruins in this one. He is 15-15-4 with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage. Swayman did struggle in his last start, giving up five goals on 44 shots in a shootout loss. Still, he has allowed three or fewer goals, while having a save percentage over .900 in four of the last five starts.

Why the Devils Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Devils is home to Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes, who are the top two point scorers this year. The team's leading scorer is Jack Hughes. Hughes comes into the game with 18 goals and 37 assists, to lead the team with 55 points. Bratt is just behind him in points. Bratt has 15 goals and 37 assists, good for 52 points. Both have been strong on the power play as well. Hughes has five goals and 19 assists, while Bratt has four goals and 17 assists on the power play.

Nico Hischier, who leads the second line for the Devils, is third on the team in points while leading the team in goals. He has 22 goals and 17 assists this year while scoring eight goals and seven assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Timo Meier has been productive alongside Hischier. Meier comes in with 14 goals and 17 assists this year while having three goals and four assists on the power play.

Jacob Markstrom is expected to be in goal for the Devils. He is 21-9-5 on the year with a 2.20 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. He is third in the NHL in wins, while fifth in the NHL in goals-against average and 11th in save percentage this year.

Final Bruins-Devils Prediction & Pick

Even though the Devils are on a long losing skid, they are favored in terms of odds in this NHL game. One reason is Jacob Markstrom. While he is just 1-1-3 in his last four games, he has allowed two or fewer goals in three of them. They have been great on defense all year, sitting fifth in the NHL in goals against. Further, they are scoring 3.02 goals per game this year, while sitting third in the NHL on the power play. The Bruins are 23rd in goals against and 24th on the penalty kill. Expect power-play goals for the Devils and a win in this one.

Final Bruins-Devils Prediction & Pick: Devils ML (-182)