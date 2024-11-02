ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The struggling Boston Bruins hit the road as they face the Philadelphia Flyers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Flyers prediction and pick.

The Bruins enter the game at 4-6-1 on the year but have lost five of their last six games. Last time out, they faced the Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins would tie the game at one on a Brad Marchand goal in the first period but then would give up three more goals in the first to be down 4-1. The Bruins would continue to let up goals all night, falling 8-2 to the Hurricanes.

Meanwhile, the Flyers come in at 4-6-1 but have won three of their last four games. Last time out, they faced the St. Louis Blues. After taking a 1-0 lead in the first, it would remain at that score until half way through the third period. Nathan Walker would tie the game for the Blues, but Bobby Brink would score with just over three minutes left in the game, as the Flyers won 2-1.

Here are the Bruins-Flyers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Bruins-Flyers Odds

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -140

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +116

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How To Watch Bruins vs Flyers

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

Elias Lindholm joins the Boston Bruins this year. Lindholm will be joining the top line with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak. Lindholm played for the Flames and Canucks last year. He scored 15 goals with 29 assists last year for the two teams. He has been solid this year, with two goals and four assists this year. Pastrnak was solid last year for the Bruins. He has 47 goals with 63 assists for 110 points to lead the team. He has six goals and four assists this year, while he has scored three times on the power play. Finally, Zacha has just a goal and two assists this year, with an assist on the power play.

Meanwhile, Cole Koepke has been great coming from the fourth line. He has three goals and four assists on the year, while he leads the team with a plus-ten rating this year. He is joined on the line by Mark Kastelic. Kastelic has three goals and three assists this year. Further, Brad Marchand has been solid this year. He has scored twice while adding five assists. One goal and three assists have come on the power play.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to be in goal for the Bruins in this one. He is 3-4-1 this year with a 3.57 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage. Swayman struggled as of late. He allowed six goals on 22 shots before being bulled in his last game and has allowed 13 goals over his last three starts with a save percentage below .875 in all three of them.

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Travis Konecny leads the way for the Bruins this year from the top line. He comes into the game with five goals and five assists on the year, while having three goals and an assist on the power play. Konecny leads the team in goals, tied for the lead in assists, and leads the team in points this year. He is joined on the top line by Matvei Michkov. Michkov has four goals and five assists on the year with three goals and three assists on the power play. Rounding out the top line is Sean Couturier. Couturier comes in with three goals and three assists on the year.

Meanwhile, Owen Tippett leads the second line for the Flyers. He comes into the game with a goal and five assists on the year, sitting tied for third on the team in points. He has three power-play assists but also had a minus-eight rating already this year. The Flyers also get production from the blue line. Travis Sanheim comes in with three goals and two assists on the year.

It is expected to be Samuel Ersson in goal for the Flyers in this one. He is 4-2-1 on the year with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage. Ersson has been solid in his last two starts. He has given up just one goal on 46 shots over his last two starts, including shutting out the Bruins just two starts ago.

Final Bruins-Flyers Prediction & Pick

The Bruins come in as the favorite in terms of odds in this early-season NHL game. Still, the Flyers and Bruins just played in Boston. The Flyers won that game 2-0. The Bruins are struggling to score though. They are scoring just 2.64 goals per game this year, and have scored just nine goals in the last six games. The Flyers have not been scoring well either, but they have been the better team as of late.

Final Bruins-Flyers Prediction & Pick: Flyers ML (+116)