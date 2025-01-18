ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Bruins will face the Ottawa Senators this Saturday. It's a divisional showdown at the Canadian Tire Centre as we share our NHL odds series and make a Bruins-Senators prediction and pick.

The Bruins have gone 37-26 in the past 53 games against the Senators. Recently, the Senators defeated the Bruins 3-2 on November 9, 2024. The Sens and Bruins have split the last 10 games. Yet, the Bruins are 3-1-1 in the past five games at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Here are the Bruins-Senators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Bruins-Senators Odds

Boston Bruins: +1.5 (-235)

Moneyline: +114

Ottawa Senators: -1.5 (+186)

Moneyline: -137

Over: 5.5 (-115)

Under: 5.5 (-105)

How To Watch Bruins vs Senators

Time: 3 PM ET/12 PM PT

TV: ESPN+ and NESN

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bruins might be retooling at the trade deadline as they attempt to figure out where they sit in the standings. Understandably, it has not been an easy season for the Bruins, as they have hovered in and out of the wildcard spots in the Eastern Conference. They will enter this game, leading the Senators and Montreal Canadiens by one point for the final spot in the Eastern Conference wildcard, suddenly making this a critical game in January.

When the Bruins last played the Senators, which took place at the TD Garden, they fell behind 1-0. While they would rally back and even hold a 2-1 lead at one point, they could not hold on and eventually fell in overtime. Brad Marchand was one of the better producers in that game for the Bruins, scoring one goal on three shots. Meanwhile, Pavel Zacha added one goal on three shots. But he struggled in the faceoff circle, winning just five draws and losing 10.

David Pastrnak offered a helper and did everything else he could to try and get the Bruins the win. Yet, it was not enough. Elias Lindholm did not score in that game but won nine faceoffs and lost six. The Bruins finished with just 16 total shots and won 47 percent of the faceoffs. Likewise, they went 0 for 2 on the powerplay.

Jeremy Swayman was solid in that game, making 31 saves and allowing three goals. However, one of the goals that burned him came on the penalty kill, as the Bruins finished 2 for 3 killing penalties. The Bruins also blocked 16 shots in front of Swayman and leveled 42 hits in a mad attempt to try and get the puck back. Overall, they did not play a bad game but lost on some bad bounces and struggled to get the puck back when needed.

The Bruins will cover the spread if their top weapons like Pastrnak, Marchand, and Lindholm can find some solid scoring opportunities and can benefit from an improved faceoff performance. Then, Swayman must play well, and the defense cannot allow the Senators to take any easy shots at him.

Why the Senators Could Cover the Spread/Win

After the devastating injury to Linus Ullmark, the Senators are exploding their options at goaltending as they attempt to stay competitive without their star goalie. Significantly, he was the goalie in the net when the Sens beat the Bruins, made 14 saves, and allowed two goals to preserve the win.

The Sens showed what they could do in that game, as they gained an early lead, blew it, and regained their composure after falling behind 2-1. Brady Tkachuk was amazing against the Bruins, tallying one goal and one assist, including the game-winning conversion in overtime. Michael Amadio and Josh Norris also added a goal, and Drake Batherson assisted. Norris was average in the faceoff circle, winning seven and losing seven. Meanwhile, Claude Giroux was amazing in the faceoff circle, winning 10 draws and losing just four.

The Sens fired 34 shots at the net in that game. Moreover, they got these chances because they won 53 percent of the draws. The Senators finished 1 for 3 on the powerplay.

Anton Forsberg will be the goalie in this game and will play behind a defense that blocked 13 shots in the last game and leveled 35 hits. Also, the Sens killed both Bruins' powerplay chances in that game and will look to do it again.

The Senators will cover the spread if they can dominate the faceoff circle and give themselves better chances to score. Then, they must clamp down and defend the net in front of Forsberg.

Final Bruins-Senators Prediction & Pick

The Bruins are 16-30 against the spread, while the Senators are 18-26. Moreover, the Bruins are 7-16 against the spread on the road, while the Sens are 7-13 against the odds at home. The Bruins are 22-23-1 against the over/under, while the Senators are 13-26-5 against the over/under.

I like the Bruins here because they have played excellently on the road against the Senators in the past. Expect a better performance from them this time around.

Final Bruins-Senators Prediction & Pick: Boston Bruins: +1.5 (-235)