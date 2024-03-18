A big rumor has been flying around that Bruno Mars had debts as high as $50 million at MGM. However, the casino claims there's no truth to that.
Las Vegas Review-Journal states that the singer doesn't owe any money, and everything is in good standing. Boy, this story took a turn faster than a roulette table.
MGM responds to rumors of Bruno Mars' debt
MGM Resorts International rep said in a statement, “We're proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world's most thrilling and dynamic performers. From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno's brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe.”
The statement added, “MGM and Bruno's partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect. Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM. Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests.”
This all comes after a report that MGM essentially owned Bruno over a gambling debt worth millions.
It sounds like this is all squashed now that MGM has spoken out. Plus, Mars has an extended residency. He's appeared several times at the Pinky Ring at Bellagio. It's doubtful they'd issue this kind of respectable response if things were awful.
Someone familiar with the residency said of the gambling debt report, “That whole thing is such BS.”
According to TMZ, Bruno told James Corden in 2016 about being a card shark before his career took off. Part of the conversation involved how he used to play poker to pay rent in Los Angeles.
Okay, so Bruno Mars likes to gamble. But having millions owed at MGM doesn't seem to be true at all. If anything, he's got a good relationship with the company. Plus, why would he need to gamble that much? Surely, album sales can pay his rent at this point.