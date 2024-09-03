The NBA's all-time starting five debate is never-ending. Legends of the past and present move up and down fans' rankings due to a variety of factors. There are a handful of players who most agree are top picks; however, sometimes unexpected names crack the list. Star high school basketball player and son of LeBron James, Bryce James, shockingly included Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony in his all-time starting five.

This is Bryce James' top-five list, via House of Highlights on Instagram:

Lebron James

Michael Jordan

Kobe Bryant

Russell Westbrook

Carmel Anthony

It is no surprise to see James list his father and all-time NBA leading scorer LeBron James. Michael Jordan is no surprise either, given his dominance over the NBA with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s. Kobe Bryant is a respectable pick as well. He won five titles with the Los Angeles Lakers and inspired countless fans and athletes. But choosing Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook was unconventional.

It is not that Anthony and Westbrook are not all-time caliber players. Westbrook had one of the most impressive MVP seasons ever during the 2016-17 season. He averaged a triple-double of 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists. Moreover, Anthony is one of the greatest scorers in league history. But a five-time champion and arguably the greatest shooter in history Stephen Curry has a pretty strong case to take Westbrook's spot. Meanwhile, a legendary big like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar could take Anthony's spot.

One of the greatest things about top-five lists though is that they are subjective. Bryce James was likely inspired to choose the players on his list for a specific reason. They may not all be conventional choices, but they remain sound picks nonetheless.

As stars of the next generation make their impact, there will continue to be names in all-time lists that catch fans off guard.