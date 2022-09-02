Bryce Young shares strong words on potential of a promising Alabama WR ahead of 2022 season

Several Alabama Crimson Tide wideouts will receive an increased role in the 2022 season following the departures of Jameson Williams and John Metchie III. Among them, much attention will be set on Traeshon Holden and the team’s plans for him this year.

Ahead of its non-conference home clash with Utah State, Alabama released its first official depth chart for this season. Holden was listed as the starting wide receiver (Z) on the depth chart, as he is set to share the field with Jermaine Burton (WR-X) and Kobe Prentice (WR-Y) for the opening snap on offense against the Aggies.

Speaking during a press conference ahead of Alabama’s season opener, quarterback Bryce Young shared some takeaways that he had from working with Holden in the offseason and fall practice. Overall, he is looking forward to building more chemistry with the junior wideout.

“I’ve just seen steady growth,” Young said. “He’s been working really, really hard, someone who worked hard throughout his time here. It hasn’t been his time the last few years, but not everyone’s seeing what’s going on throughout the week. But the last two years, he’s been here, he’s been working day in and day out. He’s grown feels like every practice.

“And then in the offseason, he’s been taking really a leadership role and being the guy who has been here the longest, knowing all this stuff. Obviously got some new faces, so helping everyone else with knowing the offense, knowing how everything operates. I think that’s probably been the biggest transition that I’ve seen from him. Stepping up as a leader in our receiver room. I’m excited to watch them keep working with him, and I’m super excited for him.”

Holden, a former four-star recruit, was not much of a focal point in the Crimson Tide’s high-octane offense last year. He wound up finishing at sixth on the team in receptions (21) and seventh in receiving yards (239).

Now, Holden is set to receive a fair share of targets over the course of the upcoming season. A crucial performance against Utah State can very well go a long way in what could end up being a breakout year for the star wideout from Alabama’s 2020 recruiting class.