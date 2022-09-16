Bryson Dechambeau’s eye-opening take on the President’s Cup

Bryson Dechambeau will not be competing in this year’s President’s Cup. The former U.S. Open Champion decided to join LIV Golf back in early June for a contract worth more than $125 million. At this week’s LIV Golf tournament in Chicago, Dechambeau commented on LIV golfers not being able to compete in this fall’s President’s Cup.

“I personally think that the team events are only hurting themselves by not allowing us to play, not allowing us to qualify through some capacity, in some facet,” Bryson Dechambeau told reporters.

Bryson Dechambeau is right in some sense. Because LIV golfers are banned from the events, it takes away from the talent pool of both the international and the American teams. The international team certainly takes a larger hit than the United States team. Eight of the twelve players on the international roster are rookies.

This is because many notable golfers will not be able to play in the President’s Cup, particularly on the international side. This includes Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen and Abraham Ancer. On the American side, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and of course Bryson Dechambeau will not be able to participate.

Bryson Dechambeau was a member of the United States’ President’s Cup roster the last time the tournament was played back in 2019. He had .5 points in two matches, not proving much worth on the United States side.

Bryson Dechambeau will still watch the tournament though.

“Look, I’m a golf fan, first and foremost. I’m going to watch golf wherever it’s played with some of the best players in the world, whoever it is,” Dechambeau said. “I think down the road that’ll change. I think that this will become something special, even more special than what it is now, and moving forward in the future I’ll still watch other tournaments that I’ve won and done well at before.”

The United States side will probably not miss Bryson Dechambeau and his .5 point contribution from 2019, but the golf world may miss out as a whole because of the ban of some of the best players in the world. Regardless, the Presidents Cup will be a fantastic event to watch, and it begins this coming week.