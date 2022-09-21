BTS appears in collabs with mobile game Cookie Run Kingdom

South Korean pop group Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS) collabs with mobile game Cookie Run: Kingdom for the “Braver Together” collab event. The Braver Together collaboration event between BTS and Cookie Run: Kingdom will start in-game on October 13, 2022.

As part of the collaboration, players and fans can expect the following:

Specially crafted BTS in-game Cookies – one unique cookie for each member

BTS-themed maps, new lore, and an in-game BTS concert performed by the aforementioned BTS Cookies

Teaser content leading up to the Braver Together collab event update that includes seven photo cards and fourteen videos

The collab name “Braver Together” is inspired by one of Cookie Run’s central values – bravery. BTS’ core values coincide with this by bringing fans together to accomplish great things. The collab brings BTS and Cookie Run: Kingdom fans together through the shared values between the two fandoms. From September 23 to September 30, teaser content of the seven BTS members, including seven photo cards and fourteen videos, will be released on Cookie Run: Kingdom’s official social media accounts.

During the event, each member of the BTS band will be transformed into their own unique Cookie, and players will be able to come to the specially-crafted BTS-themed maps with all new game lore explicitly made for this collab event. The event will culminate in an in-game concert by BTS for the Cookies in the Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Cookie Run: Kingdom is available now on both Android and iOS devices. In this game, players control a party of Cookies in the eponymous Kingdom, including Cookie Run classic characters Gingerbrave and Wizard Cookie. The player will lead the Cookies in battles against various monsters and enemies, gaining loot and other items that they can use to build up the Cookie Run: Kingdom, expanding their territory and building establishments that will help make their Kingdom more prestigious.