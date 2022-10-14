BTS Cookie Run Kingdom Collaboration Now Live

The BTS Cookie Run Kingdom collaboration continues, and the in-game title update is now live as well, with BTS cast cookies now in-game!

BTS Cookies are now in Cookie Run Kingdom, as the two’s collaboration is now live in-game. Download the game now to join the fun either from the Google Play Store or the Apple Store. The iconic BTS group has graced the Cookie Run Kingdom, complete with their own cookie characters, a storyline that explains why they’re in the game, and various levels and rewards specifically made for this collaboration event, called “Braver Together.” And yes, all seven BTS members – RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, are present in the game, so you’ll have fun regardless of who your bias is.

BTS Cookies also get their own special rarity “BTS” in the game, which means they’re on a different level compared to all other cookies, and this is going to be the only time that players will be able to get them as part of their teams. BTS Cookies can still interact with decor, remove items, move into production buildings, and go on Bear Jelly Balloon expeditions like the other Cookies. They can also participate in world exploration, friendly battles, Kingdom Arena, and Guild Battles.

Meanwhile, the BTS Cookies are special on their own, as fans can do the following with the BTS Cookies that they usually can’t do with other cookies:

BTS Costumes – There are 21 new costumes inspired by BTS members’ outfits from the group’s iconic music videos “Butter,” ‘MIC Drop,” and “Permission to Dance.”

BTS Decor – Players can earn normal decor, including easter eggs that can be acquired from clearing various missions and real photocard decor, where users can unlock eight photo cards by promoting each BTS Cookie to five stars. After collecting all seven members’ photocards, users will be gifted a framed group photo.

Trailer Upgrades – BTS have their trailer in the Kingdom specifically for upgrading and promoting the BTS Cookies. The trailer will be filled with decorations and become a more comfortable space for the BTS Cookies as players continue to upgrade and promote them. Fans can also check the status of their BTS Cookies, costumes, and decor collections through the trailer.

These are also the events that players can take part in with their BTS Cookies:

Rhythm Stage – BTS Cookies can participate in rhythm games for six BTS songs and experience a ticket book event for clearing Rhythm Stage missions. Rhythm Run Mode – Players must dodge obstacles and collect ARMY BOMBs in this running game. Performance Mode – Players will have to tap notes in rhythm as they slide toward the bottom and work together with Kingdom Cookies to defeat enemies trying to ruin the concert.

ARMY BOMB Mission – After clearing missions, fans earn ARMY BOMBs that they can use in the special BTS gacha.

Stamp Event – Fans will win a special “Purple Stage” for BTS Cookies to perform when they collect all the stamps acquired by placing collaboration decors and having BTS members interact with them.

Special Stories – As players progress through the collaboration, they will be able to view cutscenes and stories behind BTS members’ Cookie Kingdoms.

The BTS Cookie Run Kingdom Collaboration will be running from October 13 until the end of October. Collect all the BTS Cookies and have them join your Kingdom now!